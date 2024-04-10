

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Kamala Harris met with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.



The Vice President underscored that President Biden and she have no higher priority than reuniting the hostages with their loved ones, the White House said.



She also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to bring home the remains of those who have been confirmed to be daed. The Vice President reaffirmed that the threat Hamas poses to Israel must be eliminated, and denounced the rise of antisemitism worldwide.



She expressed her continued support for these families and they discussed the agony and pain felt over the past 6 months. Harris told them that the Biden Administration works to secure the release of all the hostages. She provided an update on U.S. efforts to secure the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



