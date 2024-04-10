Hometown Social, LLC: Buc-ee's to Debut New Travel Center in Hillsboro, TX on April 21

New Buc-ee's Hillsboro Will Bring at Least 200 High-Quality Jobs to Area

HILLSBORO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Hillsboro, TX, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CDT, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. CDT.

Located at 165 State Highway 77 (NEC of I-35 at HWY 77), Buc-ee's Hillsboro will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Hillsboro Mayor Scott Johnson, along with members of the Hillsboro City Council, City Manager Megan Henderson, Economic Development Director Art Mann, as well as Hill County Judge Justin Lewis and the Hill County Commissioners Court.

After the opening of Buc-ee's Hillsboro, Buc-ee's will operate 49 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. Buc-ee's broke ground on the first Virginia and Mississippi locations earlier this year.

"We're thrilled to open our newest travel center in Hillsboro," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "This community has been nothing but supportive and we can't wait to welcome locals, as well as I-35 travelers (East AND West!), to enjoy all that Buc-ee's has to offer."

Buc-ee's Hillsboro will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 14 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

