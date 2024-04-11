TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 1,243.9 trillion yen.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the February reading following a downward revision from 2.5 percent.
The M3 money stock rose an annual 1.8 percent for the third straight month to 1,596.8 trillion yen.
The L money stock gained 2.1 percent on year to 2,127.2 trillion yen.
For the first quarter of 2024, M2 was up 2.5 percent on year, M3 rose 1.8 percent and L was up 2.2 percent.
