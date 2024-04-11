The Icons: "Paper Cup Revolution": Hermann Cup Awakens Consumer Awareness, Protects Health, Cherishes Earth

TAIPEI, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report published by «The Icons», Hermann Wang, the founder of Hermann Cup mentioned:

"Originally, I worked in the IT industry, not related to sustainability, but life eventually led me to my purpose." He began promoting the Hermann Cup due to serendipity, initiating the "Paper Cup Revolution."

Paper Cup Can Easily Harm Us

Since global industrialization, plastic products have permeated every aspect of people's lives. "The disposable containers currently used must be coated with a layer of polyethylene film to resist moisture absorption. However, this film may dissolve when exposed to drinks such as coffee, tea, or juice. This causes the cups to soften and allows the beverages to contact with the whitening agents and dissolved plasticizers. The extent of the harm is difficult to estimate." This concern propelled Hermann to push forward the "Paper Cup Revolution."

Hermann Cup - An Innovation to Protect Health, Cherish the Earth, and Preserve the Original Flavors

"The Hermann Cup has three core values - protecting health, reducing the burden on our earth, and preserving the original flavors of drinks ." Hermann explained that the inner coating technology features a special polypropylene formula, which is safe for packaging not only cold and hot drinks but also acidic and alkaline beverages. The inner coating remains fully intact and does not dissolve plasticizers, in turn preserving the original flavors of the drinks.

The outer coating technology features heat insulation and anti-scalding functions, eliminating the need for cup sleeves, which reduces the amount of pulp usage by 35%-45%. Compared to double-layered cups, our design reduces pulp usage by 80%. These reductions significantly lower environmental damage during the manufacturing process. Furthermore, the reusable function of the Hermann Cup allows enterprises to respond to ESG, demonstrating environmental friendliness and corporate responsibility.

Paper Cup Revolution, A Collective Effort

"Starting the 'Paper Cup Revolution' is quite a daunting task that can feel lonely at times." Hermann confessed:

Not only do we need more corporate leaders to participate, but also require more consumer awareness to reject the use of cheap and poor-quality containers. It is time to take action for our own and the next generation's health, and to participate in this virtuous cycle collectively:

"The 'Paper Cup Revolution' initiated by the Hermann Cup aims to protect human health and prolong the life of our Earth!"

