Avolta AG
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel experience player, increases its footprint in Asia-Pacific, securing a new duty-free contract for two stores at Kualanamu International Airport*, serving the city of Medan and North Sumatra. Operating in Indonesia for more than ten years and with nearly 50 stores, this contract marks Avolta's third location in Indonesia - the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the world's fourth most populous nation** - and first for Medan, joining existing outlets at Indonesia's two main international airports; Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.
Expected to commence operations in July 2024, Avolta will first open a 350m2 temporary departures store as well an arrivals store of close to 300m2, directly after security and immigration respectively. The final departures store will open following an upgrade of the airport terminal - a maximum of two years after the start date - increasing the store's floorspace from 300m2 to nearly 650m2 and transforming it into a walk-through store. From this time, both outlets will continue their operations for a period of five years.
1878045 11.04.2024 CET/CEST