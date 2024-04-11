

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland, Oregon-based Oregon Spice Co. and St. Louis, Missouri-based Baron Spices, Inc. are recalling select seasonings citing undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Oregon Spice's Johnny's Parmesan Garlic Seasoning 5oz may contain undeclared sesame, while Baron Spices' Blues Hog Sweet & Savory Seasoning is likely to contain undeclared soy and wheat.



Oregon Spice's seasoning is in a plastic spice bottle with a green cap and is labeled as Johnny's Parmesan Garlic 5 oz., ink jet on bottom of bottle BB 04MAR26 0644 19:48 to 21:41.



The product was distributed in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and Alaska to Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertson's and Safeway stores, as well as Amazon.com and online orders.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a distributor that the product containing sesame was labeled in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame.



Further, Baron Spices' recall involves 708 units of Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning. The product is in 6.25 oz plastic bottles with the label Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning with a lot number of 034-363 and 034-364.



The products were distributed to MD, VA, DC, and DE through Giant Food Stores.



The recall was initiated after a supplier to Baron Spices sent a replacement ingredient and did not disclose that it included allergens. The replacement ingredient contained soy and wheat whereas the original product did not contain either allergen.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared allergens may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, both companies have not received reports of any illnesses related to the recalled products so far.



Customers with allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected products are urged to dispose of them or return to their place of purchase for a full refund.



