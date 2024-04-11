BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 11 April 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 100,234,716 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 11 April 2024, the Company held 17,694,222 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 100,234,716 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427



11 April 2024