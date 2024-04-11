Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Frankfurt
10.04.24
08:10 Uhr
0,057 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0510,08709:42
PR Newswire
11.04.2024 | 08:06
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Resources Limited - LTIP performance rights update

Base Resources Limited - LTIP performance rights update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

AIM and Media Release

11 April 2024

Base Resources Limited
LTIP performance rights update

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that 432,112 vested performance rights granted under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) have been exercised.

For each performance right exercised, LTIP participants were allocated one fully paid ordinary share in Base Resources previously acquired on-market by the LTIP trustee. In accordance with the terms of the LTIP, the exercise price was nil and the shares were allocated for nil cash consideration. The performance rights exercised were from the 2020 LTIP cycle, which vested following performance testing as at 30 September 2023.

The exercises of vested performance rights occurred during the period beginning (and including) 27 February 2024 and ending on (and including) 20 March 2024.

As a result of the above events, the Company has the following securities on issue:

  • 1,178,011,850 ordinary shares.
  • 72,041,626 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the LTIP, comprising:
  • 8,295,847 vested performance rights, which remain subject to exercise1; and
  • 63,745,779 unvested performance rights subject to performance testing in accordance with their terms of issue.

[Note (1): Vested performance rights have a nil cash exercise price and, unless exercised beforehand, expire five years after vesting.]

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Citadel Magnus

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.