BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 11 April 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 92,878,741 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share.
Shareholders should use 92,878,741 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.
All enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098
11 April 2024