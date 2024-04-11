

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN), a British-Swedish pharma major, said on Thursday that its Board intends to increase its annualized dividend for 2024 by $0.20 to $3.10 per share.



Michel Demare, Chair of AstraZeneca, said: 'The Board is delighted to announce a 7% increase to the dividend, taking it to $3.10 per share. This uplift is in line with our progressive dividend policy, which remains unchanged, and reflects the continuing strength of AstraZeneca's investment proposition for shareholders.'



The drug maker also clarified that there will be no changes for the first and second interim dividends paid every year.



