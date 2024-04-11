FINK Launches as the New Face of Solana Meme Coins. Setting a New Meta.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / FINK, a new meme coin, presents a fresh perspective on tokenomics, combining elements of luck and hard work to create a unique ecosystem. With an estimated starting market cap of $3 million, the token distribution includes 45% for presale, 45% for liquidity, and 10% for airdrops.

The newly introduced meme coin has notably no team tokens, and no tax is levied on transactions. The liquidity pool is locked, and the smart contract has undergone strict auditing for security assurance. FINK boasts a fixed supply of 2,241,955,000 tokens, with any unsold tokens from the presale being burned to maintain scarcity.

Presale participants can visit the official website or send SOL to the provided wallet address to acquire FINK tokens. Each SOL equates to 20,000 $FINK, with any unsold tokens from direct purchases also slated for burning. Participants in the presale will have the convenience to claim their tokens before the official launch, bolstering fair distribution.

For those who prefer alternative methods, FINK tokens are also available for purchase on PinkSale, with only 20,000,000 tokens allocated for this platform. The remainder of the token supply will be raised through the official website and Twitter promotions, offering multiple avenues for community members to participate.

FINK invites crypto enthusiasts to embrace a new era of meme coins, one defined by community empowerment and trust. By finking different, FINK aims to carve out its unique space in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

For more information about Fink, please visit them on

Website | Pinksale | Twitter | Telegram | Whitepaper

About FINK:

FINK introduces a new meta in the crypto space, aiming to redefine the narrative around meme coins. Through its innovative tokenomics, including community-driven distribution and rigorous security measures, FINK seeks to establish itself as a sustainable project. By finking different, FINK sets out to inspire confidence and enthusiasm among crypto enthusiasts, offering a fresh perspective on decentralized finance.

Media Contact

Organization: Fink

Contact Person: George

Website: https://finkdifferent.io

Email: contact@finkdifferent.io

City: Seattle

State: WA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Fink

View the original press release on accesswire.com