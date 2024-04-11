Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2024 | 09:34
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HSBC Bank PLC: HSBC Bank plc: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


WPP Finance 2013

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:WPP Finance 2013
Guarantor (if any):WPP plc, WPP 2005 Limited, WPP Jubilee Limited
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 600,000,000 / EUR 650,000,000
Description:3.625% due 12th September 2029 / 4% due 12th September 2033
Offer price:99.332 / 99.639
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Bank plc


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/)



Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.