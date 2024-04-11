DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (E127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.6675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34940082 CODE: E127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 LN Sequence No.: 315105 EQS News ID: 1878575 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 11, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)