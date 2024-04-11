DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.9411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2199733 CODE: GAGU LN ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGU LN Sequence No.: 315111 EQS News ID: 1878597 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 11, 2024 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)