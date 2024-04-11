Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Exotrust (EXOT) on April 10, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the EXOT/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Exotrust (EXOT) serves as the payment currency on the ExotrustX platform, a Real World Asset (RWA) project facilitating the trading of diverse real assets including financial products, emerging market stocks, private equity fund investments, and agricultural farmland, while ensuring security through KYC and AML procedures.

Introducing Exotrust: Secure, asset-based digital trading platform

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Exotrust (EXOT), standing at the forefront of blockchain innovation, aiming to revolutionize the way real-world assets (RWAs) are digitized, issued, and traded. By deploying a high-performance, permissioned blockchain network, ExoTrustX offers institutional-grade digital asset solutions that encompass primary issuance, secondary market trading, and comprehensive asset management. The platform is designed to cater to the needs of enterprises by providing a secure and compliant environment for dynamic forms of asset issuance and trading, thereby ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Central to the ExoTrustX ecosystem is the Exotrust Token (EXOT), a pivotal digital currency that facilitates transactions on the platform. The introduction of EXOT through a meticulously regulated KYC/AML process underscores its significance within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By excluding residents from jurisdictions with stringent crypto regulations, ExoTrustX emphasizes its commitment to compliance and security, positioning EXOT as a cornerstone for the future digital asset transactions within the network.

The ExoTrustX platform innovatively addresses the inefficiencies plaguing traditional financial markets by eliminating redundant intermediaries and manual processes. Its tokenization process, supported by the unique "Introduce Real Asset On-Chain" (IAO) method, allows community members to invest in real assets in a manner similar to IPOs and ICOs. With its infrastructure built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for low transaction fees and high speed, alongside a secure wallet system, ExoTrustX is poised to redefine the landscape of digital asset management and trading.

About EXOT Token

Based on BEP20, EXOT has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000). The EXOT token distribution is as follows: Exchange trading 35%, ExotrustX platform 30%, Foundation owned 24%, Developer team 10%, and Shareholder 1%. EXOT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on April 10, 2024. Investors who are interested in EXOT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

