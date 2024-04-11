

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Thursday after Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Megan Greene said interest rate cuts in the U.K. should be a way off' and that Britain has a higher risk of persistent inflation than the U.S.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,946 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Kenmare Resources slumped 6 percent. The mining firm said shipments fell in the first quarter of the year, but it remains on track to meet guidance for the year.



Artificial intelligence cybersecurity firm Darktrace surged 6.2 percent after it reported a return to growth for its third quarter.



Biopharma giant AstraZeneca added 1.5 percent after promising to increase its dividend this year.



