NetLine Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Business Technology Category

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / NetLine, an Informa Business, today announces that INTENTIVE, the only B2B buyer-level intent insights platform, was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Business Technology category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

INTENTIVE sets itself apart by focusing on tangible, buyer-level behaviors with a unique blend of first-party sourced, persona-diversified intent data from both online and offline events, providing transparent insights into the "who," "what," "when," and "where" of buyer intent. Covering over 11,000 topics and leveraging millions of first-party sourced activities, INTENTIVE benefits from Informa's 500+ yearly B2B events, harnessing powerful intent signals.

In total, the platform has unmatched visibility into:

285 Distinct Event Activity Types

247 Industries

329K Keywords

37M+ Persona Filtering Attributes

100M+ Offline Activities via Informa Events (Event Intent)

The platform's real-time dashboard consolidates buyer and account-level views, highlighting trends and projects with options for deeper analysis and actionable insights through email notifications, as well as native apps for Salesforce and HubSpot. Utilizing natural language processing and AI, INTENTIVE refines its scoring logic and content taxonomy in real-time, sifting through vast datasets to update buyer and account intent signals, ensuring sales professionals have the most relevant information for efficient actioning.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. INTENTIVE was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation," shared Chris Mohr, President of SIIA. "These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

"INTENTIVE has forever altered the way B2B intent is measured and utilized - transforming the granularity and applicability of intent data for marketers and sales professionals alike," stated David Fortino, NetLine's Chief Strategy Officer. "Leveraging the power of first-party data and the extensive reach of our first-party data, INTENTIVE provides a level of insight into buyer behaviors that is unprecedented in the industry. This nomination as a CODiE Award Finalist underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the business technology sector. It's an honor to be recognized among the best, and it further validates our mission to equip our customers with the tools required to not just reach, but genuinely connect with their target audience at every stage of the buyer journey."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024, at 1pm EST.

Details about each Business Technology Finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2024-business-technology-finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About NetLine Corporation:

NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generation capabilities.

Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into "who" is actively expressing intent in an account, "what" actions that person is taking, "when" those actions took place, and uniquely "where" those actions occurred, including offline Event Intent data, NetLine fast tracks buyer transparency. In addition, NetLine also operates the largest B2B content-centric lead generation platform offering content syndication, lead generation, account-based marketing, lead management, and more.

Founded in 1994, NetLine is a part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global technology industry. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine; visit www.netline.com.

