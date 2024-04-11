

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Liberal opposition parties have retained their majority in the South Korean parliament with a landslide victory in Wednesday's election.



With almost all the votes counted, the main Opposition Democratic Party (DPK) was projected to win more than 170 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, according to results declared by the National Election Commission.



The liberal alliance is set to win more than 190 seats, but is unlikely to reach a two-thirds majority, reports say.



DPK leader Lee Jae-myung said his party will lead the way in solving the country's current economic crisis, and sought co-operation by President Yoon Suk Yeol's People Power Party.



The result is a setback for Yoon, who's presidential term ends in 2027.



People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are reportedly stepping down in the wake of their party's defeat in the election.



