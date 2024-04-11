

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, with Brent contract nearing $91 a barrel as traders braced for a worsening of the Middle East crisis, potentially involving Iran, the third-largest oil producer in OPEC.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $90.88 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $86.53.



An Israeli strike killed three sons of a Hamas leader, fueling worries that a deal for ceasefire and hostage release might stall.



The attack was confirmed by both Palestinian and Israeli sources.



Citing intelligence assessments, a Bloomberg report said a possible Iranian strike against Israel could be imminent and it might involve high-precision missiles and drones.



It is feared that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate across the Middle East, putting oil supply at risk.



Earlier in the week, Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned it has the option of disrupting trade via the Strait of Hormuz.



The geopolitical concerns overshadowed the latest EIA inventory data revealing a large build in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended April 5th.



The EIA report showed crude oil inventories shot up by 5.8 million barrels last week after jumping by 3.2 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to increase by 2.4 million barrels.



Gasoline inventories inched up by 0.7 million barrels last week but remained about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also increased by 1.7 million barrels last week but remained about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



