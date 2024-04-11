

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday as signs of sticky inflation in the U.S. and the release of minutes of the Fed's March meeting highlighting upside risks around inflation forecasts dented hopes for a June rate cut.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $2,328.90 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were marginally lower at $2,347.45.



U.S. consumer inflation rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, while the annual inflation came in at 3.5 percent. Both exceeded forecasts for a score of 0.3 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



Core inflation too remained hot, rising 3.8 percent on an annual basis, versus 3.7 percent expected.



The dollar strengthened and bond yields climbed as the latest inflation data curbed Fed pivot bets.



A European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision and U.S. producer price inflation data may influence trading sentiment later in the day.



The ECB is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, but the focus will be on whether President Christine Lagarde would signal interest-rate cuts in June, given easing price pressures and economic weakness.



The British pound rebounded against its peers after Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Megan Greene said interest rate cuts in the U.K. should be a way off' and that Britain has a higher risk of persistent inflation than the U.S.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken