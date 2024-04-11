Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

11 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 10 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.651million Including current year income and expenses £49.748million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.09p Including current year income and expenses 260.60p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.41p Including current year income and expenses 260.87p

