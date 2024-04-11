Anzeige
11.04.2024 | 12:48
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

11 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 10 April 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£49.651million

Including current year income and expenses

£49.748million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

260.09p

Including current year income and expenses

260.60p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

260.41p

Including current year income and expenses

260.87p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000


