Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Sales to Soar at 7.3% CAGR, Spurred by Rising Demand for Improved Nutrition Globally: Future Market Insights

The protein hydrolysate ingredients market is experiencing a surge, fueled by the growing demand for protein supplements and functional foods. The sports nutrition industry is a key driver, while advancements in enzymatic processes are enabling cleaner label products. Manufacturers are also addressing challenges like bitterness, further expanding the applications of protein hydrolysate ingredients. This trend suggests a bright future for this market segment.

NEWARK, Del., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent research report by Future Market Insights, sales of the global hydrolysate ingredients are forecast to surge at 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Total market valuation is set to increase from US$ 669.3 million in 2024 to US$ 1,399.1 million by 2034.

Multiple factors are propelling demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients, particularly milk hydrolysate ingredients. These include the growing demand for enhanced protein supplements and the escalating popularity of functional foods.

Rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional benefits of milk hydrolysate ingredients is set to increase the consumption of milk hydrolysate ingredients. Subsequently, the widening usage of protein hydrolysate in the sports nutrition industry will boost sales growth.

The superior properties of protein hydrolysate ingredients, such as versatility, easy applicability, and great taste, over their counterparts make them a preferred choice among consumers and manufacturers. Sports enthusiasts consider whey protein hydrolysate ingredients as a superior protein source.

Key players are developing advanced enzymatic processes that ensure efficient production to meet the surging demand for clean labels and sustainable options. Tailoring formulations for diverse applications, such as infant formulas and sports nutrition, allows manufacturers to cater to specific market segments.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing protein hydrolysate ingredients with reduced bitterness, as hydrolysates impart a bitter taste to food products. Several enzymes are also launched in the market, which helps reduce the bitterness of protein hydrolysate ingredients.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global protein hydrolysate ingredient market is set to total US$ 669.3 million in 2024.

in 2024. Based on form, the powder segment is forecast to account for a revenue share of 97.2% in 2034.

in 2034. By end-use, the sports nutrition category will progress at 7.7% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Based on ingredient type, the milk category is set to record a CAGR of 7.3% .

. The United States market value is forecast to total US$ 600.9 million by 2034.

by 2034. Demand in China will rise at 8.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

"Protein hydrolysate ingredients offer rapid absorption and enhanced bioavailability, making them ideal for usage in infant formulas, sports nutrition, and other dietary supplements." -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

Key players such as Arla Foods Ingredients, FrieslandCampina, and Kerry Group focus on using advanced enzymatic processes and exploring diverse protein sources to stay at the forefront of market dynamics. They are also using strategies like mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and distribution agreements to boost their revenue.

Recent Development:

In 2022, Ireland-based Kerry Group merged with biotech company c-Lecta, which specializes in protein hydrolysates. The collaboration aims to leverage the biotech Company's expertise in enzymatic processes and sustainable sourcing, enhancing Kerry's position in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global protein hydrolysate ingredient market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the global protein hydrolysate ingredient industry based on ingredient type (milk, whey, casein, plant, meat), form (powder and liquid), end-use (infant formula, clinical nutrition, sports nutrition, bakery & confectionery, sauces & spreads, others), & region.

