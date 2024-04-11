

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $50.27 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $69.01 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $5.63 billion from $5.72 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $50.27 Mln. vs. $69.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.63 Bln vs. $5.72 Bln last year.



