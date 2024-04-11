BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 April 2024 were:

647.27p Capital only

651.39p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 72,922 Ordinary shares on 10th April 2024, the Company has 92,805,819 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,404,045 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.