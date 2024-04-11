

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A Japanese national will be the first non-American astronaut to land on the Moon on a future Artemis mission.



This was announced after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.



This was part of an agreement between the United States and Japan to advance sustainable human exploration of the Moon.



Under the Lunar Surface Exploration Implementing Arrangement, signed by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Japan's Minister of Science and Technology Masahito Moriyama, Japan will design, develop, and operate a pressurized rover for crewed and uncrewed exploration on the Moon. NASA will launch and deliver the rover to the Moon as well as provide two opportunities for Japanese astronauts to travel to the lunar surface.



Addressing the media from the Rose Garden of the White House during Kishida's state visit to Washington, Biden said the United States and Japan plan to deepen cooperation on astronaut training to facilitate this goal while managing the risks of these challenging and inspiring lunar surface missions.



The two leaders announced bilateral collaboration on a Low Earth Orbit detection and tracking constellation for missiles such as hypersonic glide vehicles, including potential collaboration with U.S. industry.



The pressurized lunar rover is intended to enable astronauts to travel farther and work for longer periods on the lunar surface.



NASA chief Bill Nelson and the Japanese Minister signed the deal at NASA Headquarters in Washington.



'The quest for the stars is led by nations that explore the cosmos openly, in peace, and together. This is true for the United States and Japan under the leadership of President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida,' said Nelson. 'America no longer will walk on the Moon alone. With this new rover, we will uncover ground-breaking discoveries on the lunar surface that will benefit humanity and inspire the Artemis Generation.'



