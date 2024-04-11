Vudoo's content-to-commerce platform enables seamless transactions within interactive video content

Vudoo, the Australian content commerce pioneer, has today announced that it is now on the AWS Partner Network (APN). As one of just a few shoppable video partners currently available on the platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners globally can now access Vudoo's leading in-stream checkout technology that turns content and ads into directly shoppable assets.

This news follows the launch of Vudoo's platform to the international market and opening of a London office towards the end of 2023.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the AWS Partner Network. This relationship marks a milestone achievement for Vudoo, and cements our credibility as a leading e-commerce specialist and technology provider. It is a thorough selection process and we're looking forward to working with AWS customers to create shoppable videos on our mission to transform the customer experience," said Nick Morgan, Founder and CEO at Vudoo.

Founded by Morgan, Vudoo has established partnerships with publishers including News Corp, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), Are Media and independent agency, Lex Labs, and facilitated campaigns for global brands such as Hilton, Samsung, Moët Chandon, Burberry, Dyson and Lexus.

Notable Features Include:

In-stream checkout: A checkout feature that enables users to make a purchase within the content they're interacting with, without being taken to a separate browser. This feature enables access to first-party data customer insights, allowing retailers and advertisers to create more targeted campaigns.

Shoppable Video: Conversion and enhancement of video content and ads into interactive, directly shoppable assets. The feature allows retailers to create personalised shopping journeys through unique, one-to-one storytelling, transforming every content and ad encounter across the open web into a conversion opportunity.

For more information, reach out to your AWS Account Managers. Vudoo's CX experience will also be showcased at the 2024 NAB Show in the AWS conference activation space (booth W1701) from April 13th to 17th in Las Vegas. Enquiries can be made on www.vudoo.com/nabshow.

About Vudoo

Founded in 2017, Vudoo's content commerce platform enables advertisers to enhance their content by creating personalised journeys through unique, one-to-one storytelling that captures audience attention and boosts engagement.

The company's patent-pending, in-stream checkout feature allows customers to transact directly within content, enabling advertisers to boost conversions and collapse the sales funnel. Vudoo's low footprint means brands and publishers can integrate content commerce functions into their tech stack without needing to upgrade their own infrastructure or operational capabilities.

Contacts:

GingerMay

vudoo@teamgingermay.com