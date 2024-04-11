BetterWork Media Group Welcomes First Round of Members to New Corporate Network

Five new corporate members join exclusive community of workforce learning and development and talent management in Q1

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / BetterWork Media Group (BMG) announced today the addition of esteemed corporate members to its new, exclusive BMG Corporate Membership network. These new members join a cohort of organizations dedicated to advancing workforce learning and development and talent management.

BMG Corporate Membership

New! BetterWork Media Group Corporate Membership



The following companies have joined BetterWork Media Group as corporate members in Q1:

Bellevue Blanchard DDI Torch Women's Unlimited

"We are delighted to welcome these organizations as BMG corporate members," said Ana Dirksen, Chief Growth Officer of BetterWork Media Group. "Their diverse expertise and innovative capabilities will enrich our shared efforts to revolutionize the learning and talent landscapes and provide unparalleled value for our audiences and partners."

Corporate members have access to special benefits, including discounts and early access on events and award programs, member-only content and events, exclusive networking opportunities and more.

BMG remains committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity and excellence among its members. By bringing together industry leaders and visionaries, the organization continues to pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in corporate education and talent management.

For more information about BMG and its Corporate Membership, visit corporatemembership.betterworkmedia.com.

About BMG

BetterWork Media Group is the leading voice for companies that care about their people, managing Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer. These brands serve workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management.

BMG provides a unique platform to connect, support, and empower these communities through award-winning content, research, events, webinars, and digital media. BMG's founders have more than 70 years of collective experience in the media industry. Visit betterworkmedia.com for more info.

Contact Information

Taylar Ramsey-Thompson

Director of Events & Marketing

taylar@betterworkmedia.com

(312) 690-3088

