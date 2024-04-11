AIQ Names Sharon Rogers Chief Revenue Officer

Sales and management veteran will oversee revenue generation activities for the procurement consultancy and e-auction leader

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, today announced that Sharon Rogers has been named as the company's chief revenue officer. In this capacity, she will oversee AIQ's sales and business development activities, including its partner and referral programs. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Rogers brings a deep background in technical sales and management to AIQ. She most recently held the position of vice president of strategic alliances for Hyperion Partners, a telecommunications and mobility consultancy and master service provider. While there, she spearheaded a vibrant partner ecosystem that contributed to the company's rapid growth. Prior to joining Hyperion Partners, Rogers held leadership roles across the sales and partner ecosystem at TeraGo, Insight, and CenturyLink.

"Over the past year, AIQ has undergone rapid growth and has engaged with many mid-sized and large companies to help them reduce expenses through our efficient and proven methodology," explained Blake Wetzel, AIQ's chief executive officer. "Sharon will be responsible for taking AIQ to the next level. She is a gifted individual who has the perfect combination of creativity, passion, and experience to inspire our sales team. We are delighted to welcome Sharon to AIQ, and have every expectation that she will succeed in this new role."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, AIQ provides end-to-end technology vendor assessment, procurement, and negotiation services to large enterprises around the world. Through AIQ's proprietary reverse-auction process, clients have enjoyed supplier savings of 44 percent, on average, since the company's inception 20 years ago. AIQ handles all facets of the procurement process, including vendor identification and vetting, reverse auctions and direct negotiations, finalizing terms and conditions, and executing contracts. AIQ's clients organically increase enterprise value and improve their cash positions without having to reduce headcount, slash budgets, or secure external funding.

"AIQ and its team have earned a sterling reputation for delivering dramatic results to their clients," remarked Rogers. "I am looking forward to contributing to the company's growth trajectory and enabling more clients to enjoy the financial and operational benefits of the services we provide."

About AIQ:

For over 20 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their enterprise value and operating cash by materially reducing IT costs. AIQ is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Copley Equity Partners. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data, through the application of its unique tools, expertise, and business processes. Its patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality and service levels from IT suppliers. http://www.aiq.co

About Copley Equity Partners:

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com

