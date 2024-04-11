

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia poses a chronic threat to the world and further aid to Ukraine to repulse the Russian invasion of that country is crucial, the top US military commander in Europe said.



'We're facing challenging times, to say the least, in the European theater,' said Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the commander of U.S. European Command.



Cavoli, who also serves as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, made this remark while testifying before the House Armed Services Committee.



'Russia's brutal, unprovoked war has ravaged Ukraine for over two years. [Russian] forces are demolishing cities and are destroying innocent lives on a scale we have not seen since the Second World War.'



He expressed concern over Russia's dependence on China, Iran and North Korea to sustain its campaign in Ukraine. 'These countries are forming interlocking, strategic partnerships in an attempt to challenge the existing order,' the general said. 'This is profoundly inimical to U.S. national interests.'



More than two years after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of stopping, Cavoli said. 'Russia does not intend to stop with Ukraine,' he said. 'Russia presents a chronic threat.'



European Command is responding to the threat to NATO by enhancing its deterrence posture across Europe. 'We have strengthened our eastern flank with rotational force deployments, we have expanded pre-positioned stocks and we've modernized our infrastructure to enable rapid reception of reinforcing forces,' the general told the lawmakers.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken