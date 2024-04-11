Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - ELIE SAAB, one of the world's leading names in Haute Couture and esteemed luxury lifestyle brand, and Tor Holding, a Turkish real estate developer known for its innovative projects and global collaborations, announce their partnership for the launch of two real estate projects in Turkey.

Tor Holding and ELIE SAAB Announce Partnership for Dual Real Estate Debut in Turkey



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/205067_23e567c3b4d85a4a_001full.jpg

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Turkey's real estate sector, as the local luxury segment is undergoing a dynamic evolution with the presence of more joint partnerships combining international expertise with innovative regional approaches. The partnership aims to redefine luxury living in Turkey by blending Tor Holding's expertise in property development with ELIE SAAB's iconic design heritage.

The two ELIE SAAB branded residences offer distinct locations, one along the iconic Istanbul Bosphorus line and the other positioned beyond the city's borders. The Bosphorus residence provides stunning views and easy access to the city's vibrant energy, while the second residence offers tranquility amidst lush surroundings, away from the urban hustle. Both locations promise residents a unique living experience characterized by luxury and refinement.

Mr. Elie Saab Jr., CEO of ELIE SAAB: "We are delighted to partner with Tor Holding to introduce ELIE SAAB residences in Turkey, marking a significant milestone in our strategic development plan. Over the past four years, we have embarked on an ambitious journey to expand our brand into luxury real estate, signing many successful projects globally, spanning countries such as the UK, UAE, Spain, Brazil, and more. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional luxury living experiences and seamlessly aligns with our mission to epitomize luxury and refinement across all dimensions."

Mr. Mustafa Torun, Chairman of Tor Holding: "Our strategic partnership with ELIE SAAB brings a significant innovation in the luxury residential sector in Turkey and further strengthens our global brand strategy. We are in a continuous growth momentum thanks to our offices around the world and extensive co-operation network. This project not only reflects Turkey's increasing attractiveness for foreign investors, but also stands out as a step that increases the country's prestige in the international arena. Collaborating with a globally recognised brand like ELIE SAAB reinforces our innovation in the sector and our vision of developing exclusive living spaces, while strengthening Turkey's position on the global business and investment map."

The ELIE SAAB Residences in Turkey are set to debut in May 2024, marking a significant milestone in refined living. With their exceptional design and unparalleled sophistication, these residences are set to elevate the standards of upscale living in Turkey.

Contact:

Can Hacioglu / Secretary of the Board

info@torholding.com.tr

+90 212 671 69 69

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205067

SOURCE: B2Press BV