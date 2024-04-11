Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, has issued the conference call and webcast information details for the previously announced investor conference call and live webcast to be hosted by the Company on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental, has stated that the following topics are expected to be addressed during the conference call:

Review of 2023 Year-End Financial Results

Update on the Company's advancement into the water market

Update on our progress in the rare earth extraction field

Revenue projections and outlook for 2024

To participate, please use the following information:

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Webcast participation is recommended for this upcoming conference to allow for visibility of information to be presented on-screen during the corporate update.

Participation by phone is also permitted and is recommended for any investors participating in the question-and-answer session as questions cannot be submitted via webcast.

Guests who have joined by both webcast and phone will be asked to mute the webcast and use their phone audio only when speaking during the question-and-answer session.

When joining the conference by phone, guests will be prompted to provide the company name and conference title to the Operator.

Guests joining by phone are requested to do so at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

Call me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13728338&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6

Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1664309&tp_key=4c71ec7efc

Please note that only guests joined by phone will be able to present questions during the conference.

Replay: A playback of the call will be available from approximately 7:00 PM EST on April 15, 2024, through May 15, 2024. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13745569. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C's leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company's business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success with any patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; and, the potential that dividends may never be declared. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ME2C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME2C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jessica Butt

IR Representative

Adelaide Capital

Direct: 416-844-6202

jessica@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205003

SOURCE: Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.