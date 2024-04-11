ExaGrid Product Line, Partner Program, and Team Nominated in 12 Categories at "The Storries XXI"

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock and the only non-network-facing tiered air gap with delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it has been nominated in 12 categories for the 21st annual Storage Awards.

ExaGrid has become a finalist in the following categories:

Immutable Storage Company of the Year

Storage Industry Champion Commercial: ExaGrid Belinda Fairon

Storage Industry Champion Technical: ExaGrid Graham Woods

Storage Industry Champion Marketing: ExaGrid Mary Domenichelli

Cyber Resilient Storage Company of the Year

Data Protection Company of the Year

Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year

Storage Optimisation Company of the Year

Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year

Channel Partner Program of the Year

Storage Product of the Year

Storage Company of the Year

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on May 23, 2024. Winners of this year's awards will be announced at "The Storries XXI" awards ceremony held in London on June 6, 2024.

"We are grateful to the Storage Awards for its recognition of our Tiered Backup Storage solution, our innovative Reseller Partner Program, our industry-leading customer support, and of the individual members of the ExaGrid Team," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are honored to be nominated in so many categories, and we are looking forward to the 'The Storries XXI' awards ceremony in June."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

