

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN) announced on Thursday that the FDA has approved Fasenra also known as benralizumab, as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma patients aged 6 to 11 with an eosinophilic phenotype.



This new use of Fasenra was backed by data from the TATE study, an open-label, Phase III trial assessing the safety of Fasenra in children aged 6 to 11 with severe eosinophilic asthma.



Fasenra achieved the primary endpoints in the study, showing consistent pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety in this age group, aligned with previous trial results.



Fasenra was initially sanctioned in 2017 for add-on maintenance therapy in patients aged 12 and above with severe eosinophilic asthma.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken