Crown Bioscience, a leading global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the dual attainment of College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditations for its medical laboratory services.

The company's Hamburg facility, Indivumed Services, received CAP 15189 Accreditation; ISO 15189:2012 standard for biospecimen tissue management practices, building on the facility's pre-existing CAP accreditation, which was awarded in June 2023. To complement this, Crown Bioscience's Suzhou site has recently been awarded CAP accreditation for biomarker laboratory services, covering areas such as surgical pathology, tissue processing, and complex solid tumor molecular sequencing. These recognitions affirm the consistent elevation in the quality and precision of Crown Bioscience's laboratory practices, placing the company among a select number of laboratories meeting the stringent CAP and ISO quality standards within preclinical and translational cancer research.

Assessors commended Crown Bioscience for its quality-centric culture and the proficiency of its technicians, who are deeply knowledgeable about quality standards and specialized prerequisites for client studies. This environment of trust and precision is bolstered by the company's ISO certification portfolio, which includes over a decade of ISO 9001 standards in quality and risk management.

Pam Shang, EMBA, Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory Compliance, said: "The pace at which we progressed from initial gap assessment to CAP Accreditations was unparalleled, highlighting our robust quality management framework and technical proficiency. This further demonstrates our goal to uphold the highest standards of quality management systems and customer satisfaction."

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to improving human health through partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies that drive the discovery and development of oncology drugs. We exclusively offer preclinical tumor organoid services using the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology, with over 600 organoid models available spanning 22 cancer indications. In addition, we have developed the world's largest commercially available PDX collection. Further committed to personalized medicine, our subsidiary, Indivumed Services, maintains an extensive biobank of liquid and tissue human biospecimens. Our focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies aims to ensure that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, we have 13 facilities across the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.crownbio.com

