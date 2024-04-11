

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased further in March to the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 3.4 percent rise in February.



Further, this was the weakest inflation since August 2021, when prices had risen 2.8 percent.



EU-harmonised inflation also moderated to 1.7 percent in March from 2.3 percent in the prior month.



The overall inflation in March was mainly attributed to an 8.3 percent surge in the division of recreation and culture.



The annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 3.0 percent from 4.0 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear costs dropped by 6.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in March, slower than the 1.0 percent rebound in February. The HICP also showed an increase of 0.3 percent.



