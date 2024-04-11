The Austrian authorities are granting a rebate of €200 ($214)/kWh to residential and commercial storage systems. From pv magazine Germany The Climate and Energy Fund in Austria has started the "Stromspeicheranlagen" program, a €35 million ($37. 6 million) rebate scheme to support installations of residential and commercial storage systems. The Climate and Energy Fund said that the projects, featuring only battery storage systems, do not qualify for the sales tax exemption for small PV systems in Austria or receive support under the Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG). Only one electricity storage ...

