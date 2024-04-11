TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

11 April 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 March 2024 and an additional dividend of 0.25 pence will be paid as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 18 April 2024

Record Date 19 April 2024

Payment Date 3 May 2024

Dividend per Share 0.75 pence (Sterling)

Given the ongoing interest rate environment the Directors have given careful consideration to the Company's projected income for the year balanced against their assessment of risks inherent in achieving its target dividend payment of 6 pence per share per annum. Based on this analysis the Directors believe that dividends payable in respect of the year ending 30 September 2024 are likely to be in excess of 6.5 pence per share, and consequently believe it is appropriate to pay an additional 0.25 pence per share, in addition to its regular monthly targeted dividend of 0.5 pence per share, for the period ended 31 March 2024.

The Directors will continue to monitor the position during the remainder of the year ending 30 September 2024 and, where possible to do so, will provide appropriate updates on dividend expectations.

