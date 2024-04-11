

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the first-ever national legally enforceable drinking water standard for PFAS, which is aimed to protect 100 million people from PFAS exposure, prevent tens of thousands of serious illnesses, and save lives.



In addition to the final rule, EPA is announcing nearly $1 billion in newly available funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help states and territories implement PFAS testing and treatment at public water systems and to help owners of private wells address PFAS contamination.



PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is also known as 'forever chemicals.' Exposure to PFAS has been linked to deadly cancers, impacts to the liver and heart, and immune and developmental damage to infants and children.



These actions will help tackle PFAS pollution that has devastated communities like Oakdale, outside of St. Paul, Minnesota, where decades of PFAS-containing waste dumped by a chemical plant has contaminated the community's drinking water. In this area, cancer was found to be a far more likely cause of death in children than in neighboring areas.



'Drinking water contaminated with PFAS has plagued communities across this country for too long,' said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.



By reducing exposure to PFAS, this final rule will prevent thousands of premature deaths, tens of thousands of serious illnesses, including certain cancers and liver and heart impacts in adults, and immune and developmental impacts to infants and children, EPA said.



EPA estimates that between about 6 percent and 10 percent of the 66,000 public drinking water systems subject to this rule may have to take action to reduce PFAS to meet these new standards.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken