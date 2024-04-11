Bear Cognition Announces the Launch of SwaS

Bear Cognition's customers gain access to powerful software and a high-touch, personalized service experience.

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Bear Cognition, a leading provider of business intelligence, data analytics, and data management solutions, today announced the launch of its SwaS (Software WITH a Service) model. This industry-first approach dismantles the antiquated buy-it-and-figure-it-out software experience, providing clients with expert guidance and support alongside cutting-edge software.

With SwaS, Bear Cognition's customers not only gain access to powerful software tools but also a high-touch, personalized service experience. The Data Lab, comprised of certified product experts work closely with clients to understand their unique needs, provide comprehensive training, and offer ongoing support every step of the way. This white-glove service from the Data Lab ensures seamless adoption and maximum realization of the software's capabilities.

"There are a lot of data visualization software options on the market. But I've found only one service that comes with a team as part of their product," said, Bobby Young, CEO at Canopy Ad Co. "Bear Cognition solves a pressing dilemma in the digital marketing space - having the internal resources to create custom dashboards for clients and explore innovations in those dashboards in a cost and time efficient way. Bear Cognition provides a team of experts that allows us to build custom reporting dashboards and explore innovations without having to build out an expensive internal team. I'm not sure there is another solution out there that offers the scale that Bear Cognition delivers."

Bear Cognition's SwaS model is initially launching with the company's business intelligence, data analytics, and data management software platforms. Key service offerings include:

Collaborative needs assessment and software evaluations

Personalized training programs tailored to each client

On-demand troubleshooting, issue resolution and optimizations

Regular strategic reviews to ensure maximum business impact

To learn more about Bear Cognition's SwaS model, visit www.bearcognition.com.

About Us

Bear Cognition is a high-touch business intelligence, data analytics, and data management platform and solutions company established in 2021 out of Charleston SC. Our unique SwaS (Software with a Service) model brings proprietary tools together with our Data Lab. We are a business intelligence and data analytics company helping clients improve their performance and gain an unfair advantage - more efficiently and effectively than they ever thought possible.

Contact Information:

Ian Schenkel

Dir of Marketing + Brand Management

contact-us@bearcognition.com

800-659-9177

SOURCE: Bear Cognition

