Justin Rose Joins Mustard Golf as Brand Ambassador

U.S. Open and Olympic Champion Will Lead Integration of AI-Powered Coaching Platform Into Golf - App Beta to Open April 23

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Mustard, the leading AI-powered coaching platform with applications in baseball and football, announced today that Justin Rose will lead the company's expansion into golf as its first brand ambassador in the sport. The Ryder Cup champion and U.S. Open champion, Olympic gold medal winner and former No. 1 player in the world is an investor in Mustard and will carry a Mustard-branded golf bag this week at The Masters.



Mustard Logo





"I've been involved with Mustard since its early days, working closely with their team to make this the best golf improvement tool out there," said Rose. "Simply put, Mustard Golf helps you understand your game. When you understand your game, you can get much better at your game."

Rose's team is also a big part of Mustard's expansion into golf. Jason Goldsmith, Rose's long-time performance coach, is a Mustard co-founder. His swing coach Mark Blackburn, who ranks No.1 on Golf Digest's biennial 50 Best Teachers rankings, has joined Mustard Golf as an advisor and instructor.

The Mustard Golf app will debut in beta later this month, with a full app release this summer. Registration for the beta waitlist for Mustard Golf is available at www.teammstrd.com.

Mustard was co-founded by legendary coach Dr. Tom House. House, who spent eight years as a pitcher in Major League Baseball, has over 40 years of coaching experience working with elite athletes in baseball, football and golf, including Tom Brady, Nolan Ryan, Greg Maddux, Drew Brees and Phil Mickelson.

"The golf swing, like pitching a baseball and throwing a football, is a rotational movement that can be optimized for health and performance through proper analysis, training and repetition," said House. "We have spent years analyzing the movements of elite golfers and worked closely with Justin and his team to develop Mustard Golf. We believe that Mustard can help everyone, from the novice to the professional, improve their game."

Mustard Golf allows a player to video their swing from multiple angles without the need for added sensors or equipment. The platform will analyze their swing against a model built through motion capture of the swings of tens of thousands of golfers. It will then offer an AI-generated plan for improvement featuring instruction from Rose, Goldsmith, Blackburn and others.

"We're thrilled to have Justin as an ambassador for Team Mustard," said Mustard CEO and co-founder Rocky Collis. "Justin is one of the most accomplished golfers of his generation and has been part of our team for a number of years. His insight and expertise have been invaluable to the development of our golf product. Simply put, we think he's the perfect person for all of us to learn how to improve from."

Mustard has secured funding from elite athletes and executives across the sports spectrum including Rose, Nolan Ryan, Drew Brees, Ronnie Lott, Mark Cuban, Reid Ryan and Justine Siegal. Institutional and organizational investors include the Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund, Shasta Ventures, Intersect VC, David Novak, OneTeam Partners, the Major League Soccer Players Association, Ryan Sports Ventures, the Jacobs family and the Wessell family.

The company has gained further momentum with best-in-class advisors across multiple sports and industries, including Mia Hamm, Anson Dorrance, Cindy Parlow Cone, Meghan Klingenberg, Fred Whitfield, Kevin Kirk, Rob Friedman, Tom Penn and Adam Dedeaux.

Mustard's baseball app, which launched in 2021, is used by Major Leaguers and Little Leaguers alike. The app is currently being utilized and touted by Blue Jays Opening Day starter José Berríos and Dodgers star Walker Buehler, who is using the technology as an integral part of his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

ABOUT MUSTARD

Mustard is revolutionizing the power of play by making the world's best coaching accessible to all. Armed with a patented, sensorless 3D motion identification and analysis tool, Mustard's platform conducts complex data analysis of almost any video of an athlete and delivers easily understandable report cards along with personalized, actionable drills to optimize performance. Learn more at www.teammstrd.com.

Contact Information

Bryan Harris

Communications

bryan@25hits.com

(706) 369-3589

SOURCE: Mustard

View the original press release on newswire.com.