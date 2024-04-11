

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA, a renewable energy solutions provider, announced on Thursday that it has temporarily shut down the Odal Vind wind farm, located in the Engerfjellet Park, Norway following an incident on April 10 in which a blade from a turbine broken off without causing any injury or other material damages.



In connection with the incident, Odal Vind and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) will conduct a thorough probe to understand issues which resulted in the incident and to prevent similar incidents in the future.



'The incident is covered by Odal Vind's financial warranties, and therefore it is not expected to have any significant financial implications.' Cloudberry said.



As previously announced, Siemens Gamesa currently in a process to repair and exchange previously identified blade defects.



