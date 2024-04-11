

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that its personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will detain work gloves manufactured by a Chinese company and its two subsidiaries using convict labor.



CBP said it issued a Withhold Release Order against Shanghai Select Safety Products Company Limited and its two subsidiaries - Select (Nantong) Safety Products Co. Limited and Select Protective Technology (HK) Limited - based on information that indicates the use of convict labor in the production of work gloves.



The International Labour Organization estimates that nearly 28 million workers suffer under conditions of forced labor worldwide. Forced labor exposes vulnerable populations to inhumane working conditions, and also hurts American workers and law-abiding businesses who cannot compete with forced labor goods that are sold below market value, CBP said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken