Holistic AI Joins the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub to Drive AI Governance for Global Enterprises

As part of the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, Holistic AI will accelerate the growth of AI Governance into Microsoft's global customers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Holistic AI, one of the leading providers of AI Governance solutions for enterprises, announced that it is joining Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, helping empower Microsoft's global customer base to harness the power of AI at scale with transparency, accountability, and safety.

Microsoft extended an exclusive invitation to join its Pegasus Program. This program includes the potential opportunity for startups to co-sell technology solutions with Microsoft, ensuring that solutions are of the highest standard and meet key market needs.

As AI adoption accelerates, Holistic AI believes in the importance of responsible development and deployment. This begins with robust AI governance across an AI system's lifecycle, a cornerstone of its approach. Holistic AI's Governance Platform encompasses the principles, frameworks, and tools essential for ensuring AI's responsible and transparent use, thereby minimizing risks associated with its deployment. This commitment to responsible AI is at the heart of its collaboration with Microsoft.

"For AI to deliver on its transformative potential for society, it must be trustworthy. Holistic AI's AI Governance Platform seamlessly empowers enterprises to make trustworthy AI a reality," said Emre Kazim, Co-founder and co-CEO of Holistic AI. "We're thrilled to be a part of the Microsoft Pegasus Program to advance responsible AI through our Governance Platform."

With Go-to-Market alignment through the Pegasus Program, Holistic AI will onboard to Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving Microsoft customers easy access to AI Governance solutions across AI Management and AI Risk Posture.

"With the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, Microsoft has created an ecosystem of startups whose technology solutions merit investment and amplification. With the rapid adoption of AI within organizations, companies can now act fast in developing and implementing AI governance, risk and compliance programs with the help of Holistic AI," said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups.

As the global leader in Responsible AI, Holistic AI empowers enterprises like Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, governments, and regulators.

