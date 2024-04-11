EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued EUR 1.5 billion senior unsecured 2-year floating rate note (ISIN: XS2800795291) with settlement 12 April 2024.
11.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8098 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
