Favor Games: From Startup to Powerhouse

Significant milestones mark Favor Games' journey from humble beginnings to a creative powerhouse. Their upcoming release, "Deepest Trench," an underwater co-op adventure, exemplifies their commitment to immersive storytelling, stunning visuals, and dynamic gameplay.

Behind The Scenes: The Diverse Talent Fueling Favor Games' Success

Favor Games has a team comprising various skilled and talented individuals who contribute to the company's identity. Helmed by Floridian-based influencer and CEO Roberto Boligan, alongside VP Frederick Boisclair, the team comprises skilled developers, artists, musicians, and other professionals contributing to game development.

With their collective knowledge and passion for gaming, the studio's primary goal is to provide engaging and immersive experiences for players worldwide.

Crafting The Experience: The Unique Game Development Process at Favor Games

Favor Games follows a systematic planning and script-based approach in their game development process. "Deepest Trench" features unique gameplay mechanics, complex puzzles, and a groundbreaking cooperative system that transforms how we play games.

Player Power: How Favor Games Puts Gamers at the Heart of Development

Roberto Boligan, the CEO of Favor Games, considers players essential to their growth and development. Under his leadership, the studio places great importance on the feedback and participation of players, seeking their input in decision-making processes.

In the game "Deepest Trench," players have the power to influence the narrative and gaming experience, which is a testament to Roberto Boligan's dedication to creating a player-centric environment.

Favor Games: Rising Above Competition

Favor Games stands tall among competitors like Abzu, Subnautica, and Bioshock. Their current in-game platform, "Deepest Trench", promises to offer a competitive and affordable gaming experience.

Investing in Innovation: The Business and Technical Backbone of "Deepest Trench"

Favor Games has put millions towards creating "Deepest Trench," utilizing Unity and Unreal engines. Favor Games owns all licensed assets and songs, and they are expecting the PC version to be completed by early May 2024.

A New Era of Gaming: Roberto Boligan's Vision for Favor Games and "Deepest Trench"

Roberto Boligan, the CEO of Favor Games, is leading the studio's charge to deliver unique and immersive gaming experiences to the eagerly awaiting gaming community.

Roberto Boligan's commitment is palpable in the studio's latest game, "Deepest Trench," which promises to captivate audiences with its groundbreaking technology, captivating storytelling, and solid player-studio connection. Get ready to dive into a new era of gaming with Roberto Boligan and Favor Games at the helm.

