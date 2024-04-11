Prisma Campaigns Signs New Partnerships With Two Leading Credit Unions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Prisma Campaigns, a leading provider of marketing automation solutions for credit unions, is proud to announce two new partnerships. Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU), with $1.3 billion in assets and based in Van Nuys, California, and Dort Financial Credit Union out of Grand Blanc, Michigan, with over $2 billion in assets, have selected Prisma Campaigns to bolster their marketing endeavors and enhance member engagements.

Partnering with Prisma Campaigns will empower these two credit unions to improve their new member onboarding processes, increase the average number of products and combined balances per member, and enhance retention, adoption, and usage of online and mobile banking services.

Guillermo Winkler, CEO of Prisma Campaigns, shared his excitement about the partnerships, stating, "With automated and omnichannel marketing, credit unions can significantly boost engagement and achieve outstanding results, such as email open rates surpassing 50% and a sixfold increase in HELOC loan sales. We're thrilled to support these credit unions on their path to realizing their growth potential and providing exceptional experiences to their members."

Over 60 credit unions have partnered with Prisma, utilizing the platform to execute automated and precisely targeted onboarding and cross-selling campaigns through various channels, including email, text, web, and mobile. Prisma Campaigns delivers a marketing automation platform that enables credit unions to leverage their data more efficiently, fostering stronger relationships with members. The platform's capabilities allow credit unions to unlock substantial growth opportunities and improve member engagement.

In 2021, Prisma Campaigns was named a CUNA Strategic Services preferred provider and, as of 2023, has been endorsed by over 16 credit union leagues. These accolades underscore Prisma Campaigns' reputation as a trusted and forward-thinking solution provider within the credit union sector.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma is dedicated to future-proofing credit unions for success by leveraging the power of marketing automation. Prisma helps credit unions innovate by empowering marketing, data, and IT people to drive growth and address their challenges head-on. With a combination of cutting-edge marketing technology and extensive industry experience, Prisma is dedicated to ensuring the success of its many credit union partners.

For more information, visit prismacampaigns.com

About Dort Financial Credit Union

Dort Financial Credit Union, founded in 1951, serves over 110,000 members with assets exceeding $2 billion across 11 locations in Michigan and four in Florida. Membership is open to individuals residing, working, attending school, or worshiping in Michigan or Palm Beach, Martin, Hendry, and Broward counties in Florida. The credit union provides comprehensive financial services. For more information, visit dortonline.org or flaglercu.org.

About Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union was founded in 1936 and is based in Van Nuys, California. With assets of $1.4 billion, the credit union currently serves 45,000 members, exclusive to law enforcement personnel and their family members in Southern California. LAPFCU provides an expansive roster of financial products and services. For more information, visit lapfcu.org.

Contact Information

Clara Hori

Head of Growth

clarahori@prismacampaigns.com

786 808-1828

SOURCE: Prisma Campaigns

View the original press release on newswire.com.