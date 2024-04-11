TridentCare to Expand Its Presence Across Commercial, Government and Home-Based Customer Markets - Appoints New Chief Growth Officer

SPARKS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / TridentCare is excited to announce the appointment of its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO) Melissa Carr, a seasoned healthcare innovator and transformation specialist. Carr assumed her role at TridentCare on March 25, 2024.





With a career spanning over two decades, Carr last served at CareCentrix where she successfully held senior leadership roles in various areas including business development, product development, go-to-market strategy and marketing. Melissa has viewed healthcare's constant evolution as a platform to optimize and expand access to affordable solutions for payors and patients. Under her watchful eye, Carr and her team successfully transformed the way the company built, marketed, and positioned its products and services across various markets.

According to CEO Dan Buning, "The CGO will spearhead the expansion of TridentCare's presence beyond its current core markets of Skilled Nursing and Long-Term Care facilities. Diversifying TridentCare's revenue beyond its core markets is essential to creating enterprise value, and with multiple revenue sources we can increase our staffing, which allows us to serve more customers. We gladly welcome Melissa to our Leadership Team and are very excited to add another senior leader with a complementary set of skills and experiences."

"I am thrilled to be joining the TridentCare team to help fuel the organizations growth through expanded access to its portable diagnostic services. The company has a tremendous opportunity, with its operational strength and national footprint to help enable care wherever people are," Carr said.

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 40 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide imaging, phlebotomy, laboratory, oxygen, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

