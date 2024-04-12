Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of ZBIT (ZBIT) on April 11, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ZBIT/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





ZBIT (ZBIT), also known as Blue Bitcoin, is the cornerstone of the first MMORPG on Bitcoin, enabling the purchase of physical and digital artifacts within the BTC Machine's ecosystem. It secures users' futures in the metaverse, powered by ZBIT, and integrates them into the most extensive and influential original Bitcoin community.

Furthermore, the upcoming transition for ZBIT holders to trade their brc-20 ZBIT for ZBIT Rune tokens introduces a novel aspect to the ecosystem. This shift aligns with the introduction of the Rune protocol, spearheaded by Casey Rodarmor, notable for founding the ordinal protocol where the brc-20 standard originated. The Rune protocol represents a groundbreaking development for fungible tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain, potentially setting a new precedent for digital assets akin to the transformative emergence of the erc-20 protocol on Ethereum in 2017, which significantly contributed to the ICO (Initial Coin Offering) craze.

This innovation not only signals a significant evolution in the functionality and utility of the Bitcoin blockchain but also anticipates a major milestone at the time of Bitcoin's halving, suggesting a pivotal moment for ZBIT and its stakeholders. The comparison to the erc-20 protocol underscores the potential impact of Runes, hinting at a transformative phase in the lifecycle of Bitcoin and its ecosystem, with implications for the broader cryptocurrency and blockchain communities.

Introducing ZBIT: The Gateway to Bitcoin's Premier MMORPG Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of ZBIT (ZBIT), representing an innovative digital asset at the forefront of merging cryptocurrency with the immersive world of massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs). Engineered as the cornerstone of the BTC Machine's ecosystem, ZBIT transcends the traditional boundaries of digital currencies by offering its holders the unique ability to acquire both physical and digital artifacts within this expansive universe. This pivotal role within the ecosystem not only underscores ZBIT's utility but also its potential to power a new era of virtual experiences and economies, setting the stage for an engaging metaverse where the future is illuminated by the legacy and principles of Bitcoin.

The introduction of ZBIT marks a significant leap towards integrating the ethos of cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, with the dynamic realms of gaming and virtual interaction. By facilitating the purchase of items and experiences within the BTC Machine ecosystem, ZBIT serves as a bridge between the tangible and intangible, offering users an unparalleled opportunity to own, trade, and invest in a meticulously crafted virtual universe. This unique approach not only enhances the gaming experience but also pioneers a new model of value creation and distribution in digital spaces, inviting players and investors alike to secure their stake in a burgeoning virtual world.

At its core, ZBIT embodies the vision of a community-driven metaverse, powered by the principles of decentralization and innovation that are synonymous with Bitcoin. As the lifeblood of the BTC Machine's ecosystem, ZBIT ensures that participants are not merely observers but active contributors to the evolution of this digital landscape. Through the ownership of ZBIT, individuals gain access to a realm where creativity, commerce, and collaboration converge, promising a future where the metaverse is not only a playground for the imagination but also a frontier for financial and technological exploration.

Based on BRC20, ZBIT has a total supply of 21 million (i.e. 21,000,000). ZBIT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 11, 2024. Investors who are interested in ZBIT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

