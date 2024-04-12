

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - GDP and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation data from Germany and France are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, external trade and industrial output figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent on month in February, following a 0.2 percent rise in January.



In the meantime, final inflation figures are due from Germany. The final consumer price inflation is seen easing to 2.2 percent in March, as initially estimated, from 2.5 percent in February.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release final consumer and harmonized prices for March. Economists expect inflation to slow to 2.3 percent, in line with the flash estimate, from 3.0 percent in February.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue final consumer prices for March. Consumer price inflation is seen at 3.2 percent, as initially estimated, up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes Survey of Professional Forecasters.



Also, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial turnover data.



