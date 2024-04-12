Anzeige
12.04.2024
NOBU HOSPITALITY EXPANDS PRESENCE IN THE BALKANS

ANNOUNCES TWO DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES IN BULGARIA

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the renowned luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel, dining, and residence brand, is excited to announce the development of two exceptional properties in Bulgaria - Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sofia and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Varna. These properties, owned by BSPF Bulgaria EAD and GHV-Dolphins EAD are set to make a significant mark in the Balkans.

The

Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sofia will grace the heart of one of Europe's oldest capital cities, nestled within the historic "Bankers Building" near the Ivan Vazov National Theatre and surrounded by boutique shopping, art galleries, and major historical attractions.

Heading east along the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, the vibrant seaside city of Varna is the site of the brand's second property. The Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Varna, located on the Black Sea waterfront, is set to reshape the landscape of luxury hospitality in Varna and create a new standard for guest experiences.

Ivaylo Lefterov served as advisor to the owner, Deloitte as the financial advisor, and Penkov, Markov & Partners as the legal advisor to the owner in connection with the transaction. Paul Hastings served as the legal advisor to Nobu Hospitality.

Varna coastline, site of future Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Varna

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385230/SOFIA_HOTEL.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385231/VARNA_COASTLINE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nobu-hospitality-expands-presence-in-the-balkans-302115096.html

